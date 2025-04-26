Broke the losing streak. Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson scores in EPL for the first time in 4 months

London's Chelsea narrowly defeated Everton at home in the 34th round of the English Premier League. Maresca's men secured three crucial points in their battle for a Champions League spot next season.

The only goal of the match was scored by Chelsea's forward Nicolas Jackson. Notably, the Senegalese player found the net for the first time since December last year. The 23-year-old forward ended a 13-match goal drought.

Also read: Chelsea makes decision on Kevin De Bruyne transfer

Before this, the player had last scored in the 16th round of the EPL against Brentford on December 15 of last year. It is also worth noting that the African scored his first EPL goal from outside the penalty area.

13 - Nicolas Jackson has scored his first goal in 13 Premier League appearances, ending his longest run without scoring in the competition. It was his 24th Premier League goal overall, but the first to come from outside the box. Awaited. pic.twitter.com/W6hE2ifNUF — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 26, 2025

Additionally, this goal marked Jackson's tenth in 29 matches this season. The "Blues" have moved ahead of Newcastle and Nottingham Forest in the league table, but they will play their 34th round matches later.