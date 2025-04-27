Chelsea closes first summer transfer. Jamie Gittens nears move to London

Chelsea is actively working on the transfer of the 20-year-old winger from Borussia Dortmund, Jamie Gittens, and has already made progress in negotiations with his representatives. The player could soon become part of the London club.

Head coach Enzo Maresca has made strengthening the flanks a priority for the summer, especially in light of the possible suspension of Mykhailo Mudryk and the uncertainty surrounding the future of Jadon Sancho, on loan from Manchester United.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, the "Blues" have already made contact with Gittens and are ready to offer him a salary of 6–7 million euros per year, which is double his current wage in Dortmund.

The Dortmund club is open to selling for a reasonable amount—around 50–60 million euros, which is significantly less than the initially discussed 100 million. Gittens is showing excellent performance this season: 12 goals and 5 assists across all competitions.