According to Fichajes, Chelsea has made an official offer of 55 million euros for Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel and is now awaiting a response from the German club.

The 27-year-old Swiss national team goalkeeper has impressed in the Bundesliga, and it's only logical that top clubs are now showing interest. Chelsea is in dire need of strengthening the goalkeeper position following the unconvincing performances of Robert Sanchez this season.

Although it's not yet clear whether Borussia will agree to the proposed terms, Chelsea hopes that Kobel can be a quality addition. However, fans might have concerns, given the club's unsuccessful transfer history in this position in recent years: Robert Sanchez, Edouard Mendy, and Kepa Arrizabalaga have all failed to meet expectations.

In the past, Chelsea had world-class stars at the last line of defense, such as Petr Cech and Thibaut Courtois, who played significant roles in the club's successes. Kobel doesn't yet appear to be at their level, but the London club's management shows great interest in him.

Considering that Borussia Dortmund has often sold its leaders in the past, the deal seems possible. Despite the relatively high price, Chelsea believes Kobel can perform better than Sanchez.

Nonetheless, the acquisition of the Swiss remains a certain risk for the club.