RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Gregor Kobel might swap Dortmund for London: Chelsea enters the race

Gregor Kobel might swap Dortmund for London: Chelsea enters the race

Football news Today, 06:23
Luis Torres Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Gregor Kobel might swap Dortmund for London: Chelsea enters the race Photo: https://x.com/bvbnewsflash/Author unknownn

According to Fichajes, Chelsea has made an official offer of 55 million euros for Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel and is now awaiting a response from the German club.

The 27-year-old Swiss national team goalkeeper has impressed in the Bundesliga, and it's only logical that top clubs are now showing interest. Chelsea is in dire need of strengthening the goalkeeper position following the unconvincing performances of Robert Sanchez this season.

Although it's not yet clear whether Borussia will agree to the proposed terms, Chelsea hopes that Kobel can be a quality addition. However, fans might have concerns, given the club's unsuccessful transfer history in this position in recent years: Robert Sanchez, Edouard Mendy, and Kepa Arrizabalaga have all failed to meet expectations.

In the past, Chelsea had world-class stars at the last line of defense, such as Petr Cech and Thibaut Courtois, who played significant roles in the club's successes. Kobel doesn't yet appear to be at their level, but the London club's management shows great interest in him.

Considering that Borussia Dortmund has often sold its leaders in the past, the deal seems possible. Despite the relatively high price, Chelsea believes Kobel can perform better than Sanchez.

Nonetheless, the acquisition of the Swiss remains a certain risk for the club.

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Borussia Dortmund English Premier League Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
Exclusive: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer Football news Yesterday, 16:37 EXCLUSIVE: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer
Quiz: Barcelona vs Real Madrid - can you recall the players who played for both teams? Football news 25 apr 2025, 05:11 QUIZ: Barcelona vs Real Madrid - can you recall the players who played for both teams?
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news 24 apr 2025, 07:41 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings
Articles 24 apr 2025, 06:41 Everything you need to know about the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: who will play, where and when the matches will take place
20,000 euros in tips: how Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a great vacation in Greece in 2018 Lifestyle 23 apr 2025, 10:04 Cristiano Ronaldo stuns with tip amount during his holiday in Greece
EXCLUSIVE. Warren Barton: Joelinton will become one of the most valuable players in Newcastle's history Football news 23 apr 2025, 03:08 EXCLUSIVE. Warren Barton: Joelinton will become one of the most effective players in Newcastle's history
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Angers 0 - 1 Lille Today, 09:00 Ligue 1 France
Angers
0
Lille
1
45’ + 3
Chelsea FC Women 0 - 3 Barcelona Today, 09:00 Women's Champions League
Chelsea FC Women
0
Barcelona
3
45’ + 1
Bournemouth 1 - 0 Manchester United Today, 09:00 English Premier League
Bournemouth
1
Manchester United
0
45’ + 2
Inter 0 - 1 Roma Today, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Inter
0
Roma
1
45’ + 2
Fiorentina 2 - 0 Empoli Today, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Fiorentina
2
Empoli
0
45’ + 1
TS Galaxy 0 - 0 Sekhukhune United Today, 09:30 South African Betway Premiership
TS Galaxy
0
Sekhukhune United
0
45’
Bochum 0 - 1 Union Berlin Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Bochum
0
Union Berlin
1
31’
Villarreal - : - Espanyol Today, 10:15 LaLiga Spain
Villarreal
-
Espanyol
-
10:15
Lens - : - Auxerre Today, 11:15 Ligue 1 France
Lens
-
Auxerre
-
11:15
Nantes - : - Toulouse Today, 11:15 Ligue 1 France
Nantes
-
Toulouse
-
11:15
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:30 Unexpected move: Vardy may join Wrexham Football news Today, 09:05 Harvey Elliott may leave Liverpool as Premier League clubs show growing interest Football news Today, 08:45 Mikel Arteta wants to see Gyökeres at Arsenal. The Londoners are ready to offer €80 million Football news Today, 07:52 Guardiola finds Walker's replacement: Manchester City hunts for Porro Articles Today, 07:08 5 reasons why the Club World Cup is likely to succeed Football news Today, 07:03 Teko Modise reveals how Pitso Mosimane changed his career Football news Today, 06:45 Leeds United considers replacing Daniel Farke as head coach Football news Today, 06:23 Gregor Kobel might swap Dortmund for London: Chelsea enters the race Football news Today, 05:53 Manchester United prepares to strengthen from Serie A: Napoli and Inter receive offers Football news Today, 05:08 Chelsea accelerates negotiations with Juventus over Kenan Yildiz transfer
Sport Predictions
Football Today Villarreal vs Espanyol: Will Villarreal return to the UEFA Champions League zone? Football Today Lens vs Auxerre prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - April 27, 2025 Football Today Nantes vs Toulouse prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football Today Werder vs. St. Pauli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football Today Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football Today Lyon vs Arsenal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football Today Union vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football Today Kawasaki vs Al Sadd prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football Today Marseille vs Brest prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football Today Inter Miami vs Dallas prediction, H2H and probable lineups - February 28, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores