Forrest Gump: Cole Palmer escapes from a crowd of Chelsea fans

London's Chelsea secured a crucial victory over Everton in the 34th round of the English Premier League. The Blues triumphed with a score of 1-0, with the only goal of the match scored by Nicolas Jackson.

After the match, Chelsea's leader Cole Palmer was spotted doing something unusual. A video went viral online showing the footballer running away from a crowd of fans while simultaneously talking on the phone.

Cole Palmer running away from swarming Chelsea fans 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/liNNQG19Rh — george (@StokeyyG2) April 26, 2025

It's worth noting that the 22-year-old midfielder hasn't scored in 17 consecutive matches. His last goal was on January 14 against Bournemouth. Nevertheless, he remains Chelsea's top scorer, with 14 goals in 33 Premier League matches.

Interestingly, according to the statistical portal Opta, Palmer has created more chances than any other player in the Premier League.