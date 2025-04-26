RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Forrest Gump: Cole Palmer escapes from a crowd of Chelsea fans

Forrest Gump: Cole Palmer escapes from a crowd of Chelsea fans

Football news Today, 16:14
Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Forrest Gump: Cole Palmer escapes from a crowd of Chelsea fans Photo: x.com/ChelseaFC

London's Chelsea secured a crucial victory over Everton in the 34th round of the English Premier League. The Blues triumphed with a score of 1-0, with the only goal of the match scored by Nicolas Jackson.

After the match, Chelsea's leader Cole Palmer was spotted doing something unusual. A video went viral online showing the footballer running away from a crowd of fans while simultaneously talking on the phone.

It's worth noting that the 22-year-old midfielder hasn't scored in 17 consecutive matches. His last goal was on January 14 against Bournemouth. Nevertheless, he remains Chelsea's top scorer, with 14 goals in 33 Premier League matches.

Interestingly, according to the statistical portal Opta, Palmer has created more chances than any other player in the Premier League.

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea English Premier League
Popular news
Exclusive: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer Football news Today, 16:37 EXCLUSIVE: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer
Quiz: Barcelona vs Real Madrid - can you recall the players who played for both teams? Football news Yesterday, 05:11 QUIZ: Barcelona vs Real Madrid - can you recall the players who played for both teams?
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news 24 apr 2025, 07:41 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings
Articles 24 apr 2025, 06:41 Everything you need to know about the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: who will play, where and when the matches will take place
20,000 euros in tips: how Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a great vacation in Greece in 2018 Lifestyle 23 apr 2025, 10:04 Cristiano Ronaldo stuns with tip amount during his holiday in Greece
EXCLUSIVE. Warren Barton: Joelinton will become one of the most valuable players in Newcastle's history Football news 23 apr 2025, 03:08 EXCLUSIVE. Warren Barton: Joelinton will become one of the most effective players in Newcastle's history
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Colorado Rapids 1 - 1 Seattle Sounders FC Today, 21:30 MLS USA
Colorado Rapids
1
Seattle Sounders FC
1
82’
Auckland FC - : - Perth Glory 27 apr 2025, 01:00 A-League Men Australia
Auckland FC
-
Perth Glory
-
01:00
Western United FC - : - Sydney FC 27 apr 2025, 03:00 A-League Men Australia
Western United FC
-
Sydney FC
-
03:00
Venezia - : - AC Milan 27 apr 2025, 06:30 Serie A Italy
Venezia
-
AC Milan
-
06:30
Como - : - Genoa 27 apr 2025, 06:30 Serie A Italy
Como
-
Genoa
-
06:30
Angers - : - Lille 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Ligue 1 France
Angers
-
Lille
-
09:00
Chelsea FC Women - : - Barcelona 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Women's Champions League
Chelsea FC Women
-
Barcelona
-
09:00
Inter - : - Roma 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Inter
-
Roma
-
09:00
Bournemouth - : - Manchester United 27 apr 2025, 09:00 English Premier League
Bournemouth
-
Manchester United
-
09:00
Fiorentina - : - Empoli 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Fiorentina
-
Empoli
-
09:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:46 Flick triumphs again in El Clasico. Barcelona clinches their 32nd Copa del Rey title Football news Today, 18:23 Photo: the moment when the referee decided to cancel the penalty against Real in the 90+10 minute of El Clasico Football news Today, 17:57 Kylian Mbappe has already surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo in a key metric at Real Madrid Football news Today, 17:56 Mbappe factor! Real leader scores first career direct free kick goal Football news Today, 17:30 How is this possible? Fans on mopeds break into Napoli stadium at night Football news Today, 17:20 Ceballos struck Yamal in the face during El Clasico. How did the referees react? Football news Today, 17:09 Zamalek in Crisis as Zizo’s Shocking Move to Al Ahly Sparks Fury Among Fans Football news Today, 16:55 How far to 1000? Ronaldo scores in fifth consecutive AFC Champions League match Football news Today, 16:54 Kaizer Chiefs’ Hopes Shattered: Gallants Hand Glamour Boys Crushing 2-1 Defeat Football news Today, 16:51 Police forced to enter Real Madrid fan sector during El Clasico. The reason revealed
Sport Predictions
Football 27 apr 2025 Venezia vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football 27 apr 2025 Stellenbosch vs Simba prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – April 27, 2025 Football 27 apr 2025 Chelsea vs Barcelona prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football 27 apr 2025 TS Galaxy vs Sekhukhune prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football 27 apr 2025 Genk vs Antwerp prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football 27 apr 2025 Villarreal vs Espanyol: Will Villarreal return to the UEFA Champions League zone? Football 27 apr 2025 Lens vs Auxerre prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - April 27, 2025 Football 27 apr 2025 Nantes vs Toulouse prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football 27 apr 2025 Werder vs. St. Pauli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football 27 apr 2025 Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores