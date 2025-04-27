Real Madrid could lose Rüdiger for a long period

The Copa del Rey final between Real Madrid and Barcelona turned into a true spectacle, filled with tension, disputes, and emotions. Over 120 minutes of play, spectators witnessed fierce competition, and Jules Koundé's decisive goal in the closing stages secured victory for the Catalans.

However, the most significant uproar came after the final whistle: Antonio Rüdiger furiously confronted the referee team.

The cause of his anger was the moment when referee De Burgos Bengoetxea ended the match immediately after Kylian Mbappé fouled Eric García. Losing control of his emotions, the German defender attempted to throw an ice pack at the referee, but his teammates quickly intervened and stopped him.

According to Carrusel Deportivo, Rüdiger's actions could be classified under Article 101 of the disciplinary code, which deals with serious offenses against referees. The penalty for this article ranges from a 4 to 12 match suspension.

If the disciplinary committee confirms this decision, Rüdiger could face one of the harshest punishments in Real Madrid's recent history.

A decision on the matter is expected in the coming hours. Meanwhile, the club intends to actively support their defender and is prepared to file an appeal in case of a severe verdict.