RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Real Madrid could lose Rüdiger for a long period

Real Madrid could lose Rüdiger for a long period

Football news Today, 02:09
Luis Torres Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Real Madrid could lose Rüdiger for a long period Photo: https://x.com/RudigerRunning/Author unknownn

The Copa del Rey final between Real Madrid and Barcelona turned into a true spectacle, filled with tension, disputes, and emotions. Over 120 minutes of play, spectators witnessed fierce competition, and Jules Koundé's decisive goal in the closing stages secured victory for the Catalans.

However, the most significant uproar came after the final whistle: Antonio Rüdiger furiously confronted the referee team.

The cause of his anger was the moment when referee De Burgos Bengoetxea ended the match immediately after Kylian Mbappé fouled Eric García. Losing control of his emotions, the German defender attempted to throw an ice pack at the referee, but his teammates quickly intervened and stopped him.

According to Carrusel Deportivo, Rüdiger's actions could be classified under Article 101 of the disciplinary code, which deals with serious offenses against referees. The penalty for this article ranges from a 4 to 12 match suspension.

If the disciplinary committee confirms this decision, Rüdiger could face one of the harshest punishments in Real Madrid's recent history.

A decision on the matter is expected in the coming hours. Meanwhile, the club intends to actively support their defender and is prepared to file an appeal in case of a severe verdict.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid
Popular news
Exclusive: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer Football news Yesterday, 16:37 EXCLUSIVE: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer
Quiz: Barcelona vs Real Madrid - can you recall the players who played for both teams? Football news 25 apr 2025, 05:11 QUIZ: Barcelona vs Real Madrid - can you recall the players who played for both teams?
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news 24 apr 2025, 07:41 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings
Articles 24 apr 2025, 06:41 Everything you need to know about the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: who will play, where and when the matches will take place
20,000 euros in tips: how Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a great vacation in Greece in 2018 Lifestyle 23 apr 2025, 10:04 Cristiano Ronaldo stuns with tip amount during his holiday in Greece
EXCLUSIVE. Warren Barton: Joelinton will become one of the most valuable players in Newcastle's history Football news 23 apr 2025, 03:08 EXCLUSIVE. Warren Barton: Joelinton will become one of the most effective players in Newcastle's history
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Angers 0 - 1 Lille Today, 09:00 Ligue 1 France
Angers
0
Lille
1
45’ + 3
Chelsea FC Women 0 - 3 Barcelona Today, 09:00 Women's Champions League
Chelsea FC Women
0
Barcelona
3
45’ + 1
Bournemouth 1 - 0 Manchester United Today, 09:00 English Premier League
Bournemouth
1
Manchester United
0
45’ + 2
Inter 0 - 1 Roma Today, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Inter
0
Roma
1
45’ + 2
Fiorentina 2 - 0 Empoli Today, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Fiorentina
2
Empoli
0
45’ + 1
TS Galaxy 0 - 0 Sekhukhune United Today, 09:30 South African Betway Premiership
TS Galaxy
0
Sekhukhune United
0
45’
Bochum 0 - 1 Union Berlin Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Bochum
0
Union Berlin
1
31’
Villarreal - : - Espanyol Today, 10:15 LaLiga Spain
Villarreal
-
Espanyol
-
10:15
Lens - : - Auxerre Today, 11:15 Ligue 1 France
Lens
-
Auxerre
-
11:15
Nantes - : - Toulouse Today, 11:15 Ligue 1 France
Nantes
-
Toulouse
-
11:15
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:30 Unexpected move: Vardy may join Wrexham Football news Today, 09:05 Harvey Elliott may leave Liverpool as Premier League clubs show growing interest Football news Today, 08:45 Mikel Arteta wants to see Gyökeres at Arsenal. The Londoners are ready to offer €80 million Football news Today, 07:52 Guardiola finds Walker's replacement: Manchester City hunts for Porro Articles Today, 07:08 5 reasons why the Club World Cup is likely to succeed Football news Today, 07:03 Teko Modise reveals how Pitso Mosimane changed his career Football news Today, 06:45 Leeds United considers replacing Daniel Farke as head coach Football news Today, 06:23 Gregor Kobel might swap Dortmund for London: Chelsea enters the race Football news Today, 05:53 Manchester United prepares to strengthen from Serie A: Napoli and Inter receive offers Football news Today, 05:08 Chelsea accelerates negotiations with Juventus over Kenan Yildiz transfer
Sport Predictions
Football Today Villarreal vs Espanyol: Will Villarreal return to the UEFA Champions League zone? Football Today Lens vs Auxerre prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - April 27, 2025 Football Today Nantes vs Toulouse prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football Today Werder vs. St. Pauli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football Today Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football Today Lyon vs Arsenal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football Today Union vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football Today Kawasaki vs Al Sadd prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football Today Marseille vs Brest prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football Today Inter Miami vs Dallas prediction, H2H and probable lineups - February 28, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores