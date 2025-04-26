Kylian Mbappe has already surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo in a key metric at Real Madrid

The French national team striker Kylian Mbappe is only in his first season at Real Madrid, yet he has already become an essential part of the club.

Nevertheless, the main coach of the "Merengues," Carlo Ancelotti, left the forward on the bench for the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona. However, after the break, Kylian immediately took to the field and scored his first career goal with a direct free kick.

This goal was significant for Mbappe, as he scored 34 goals in 51 matches in his debut season for Real Madrid. In terms of goals for the "Merengues" in his debut season with the club, the Frenchman surpassed another club icon, Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored 33 goals in his first season in Spain.

Moreover, Mbappe still has the chance to improve this tally. Real Madrid has five matches left in the season, all of which will be in La Liga.