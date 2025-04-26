Video. Mbappé's first reaction revealed after missing El Clásico starting lineup

Real Madrid's star Kylian Mbappé is sensationally left out of the starting lineup for El Clásico against Barcelona. Carlo Ancelotti included the French forward in the squad after he missed two matches. However, he won't be on the pitch from the first minute.

Real Madrid journalists, who were streaming as players exited the team bus, captured the first public reaction of the 26-year-old striker following the announcement of the starting lineup. Kylian's face clearly shows how disheartened he is by his head coach Carlo Ancelotti's decision.

Let's recall that today Barcelona and Real Madrid will face off in the Copa del Rey final. This stage consists of a single match and will kick off at 22:00 CET. The game will take place on neutral ground in Seville.