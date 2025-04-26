Ceballos struck Yamal in the face during El Clasico. How did the referees react?

During El Clasico in the final of the Spanish Cup, another controversial episode unfolded.

In the first half, near the sideline, Real Madrid's midfielder Dani Ceballos and Barcelona's forward Lamine Yamal clashed.

The Catalan seemed eager to quickly snatch the ball from his opponent. However, the "merengue" player had no intention of allowing that and shrugged him off.

The video does not fully capture how severe the blow from Ceballos was. However, Yamal immediately fell to the pitch.

The main referee of the match, Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea, ignored the incident: he did not show a red card to Ceballos for the strike and did not issue even a yellow card to any of the players for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Let's recall that Barca and Real are competing for the Spanish Super Cup in Seville today. The current trophy holder is Athletic Bilbao.