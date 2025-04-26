A new scandal in El Clasico as Real Madrid denied penalty after Valverde handball in the box

The Spanish Cup final between Barcelona and Real Madrid has only been underway for 20 minutes, and the match has already witnessed an incident that could become one of the most controversial in this game.

The controversy arose when, in one of the episodes in Real Madrid's penalty area, the ball struck the hand of a "Los Blancos" player.

Following a cross from the left flank, Ferran Torres missed the ball, and behind him was Federico Valverde. The Uruguayan midfielder of "Los Blancos" was sliding for a tackle when the ball hit his hand.

Screenshot from the broadcast

The main referee, Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea, did not react to this incident. Moreover, there was hardly a pause in the game. While viewers were shown the replay, the ball was already back in play. This suggests that the VAR officials either did not review the moment or did so very quickly.

Let's recall that the Spanish Cup match between Barcelona and Real Madrid is being held on neutral ground in Seville. The winner of the match will be determined in a single game, so the trophy holder will be known today.