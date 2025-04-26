Police forced to enter Real Madrid fan sector during El Clasico. The reason revealed

During the final of the Copa del Rey between Barcelona and Real Madrid, police were forced to visit the areas reserved for fans of the club from the Spanish capital.

According to Onda Cero, a Barcelona fan was found in the Real Madrid sector. He was celebrating the goal scored by Pedri against Thibaut Courtois in the 28th minute of the match.

It is currently unknown if the incident escalated further. It is possible that the fan was escorted out of the Real Madrid supporters' area to prevent further conflict.

Earlier, we reported that the match had already witnessed its first big scandal: Real Madrid did not receive a penalty after Federico Valverde's handball in their penalty area.