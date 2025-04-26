Photo: the moment when the referee decided to cancel the penalty against Real in the 90+10 minute of El Clasico

The final match of the Spanish Cup could have ended in regular time. In the 90+6 minute, the main referee of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid match, Ricardo de Burgos, awarded a penalty against the "Merengues." In Real's penalty area, Asensio tackled Raphinha, and the referee immediately pointed to the penalty spot without hesitation.

After this decision, both teams tried to pressure the referee to prove the correctness or incorrectness of the decision. The VAR officials refused to take responsibility, so Ricardo de Burgos had to run to the monitor near the field to review the episode himself.

The colleagues showed the main referee two replays. After the second one, de Burgos turned towards the field, indicated the cancellation of the penalty, and showed a yellow card to Raphinha.

The fact is, the last replay was the most revealing. It was clear that the Brazilian Barcelona midfielder fell to the turf without any contact from Asensio.

Screenshot from the broadcast

Screenshot from the broadcast

It should be added that the regular time of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid match ended in a draw. The teams will continue to determine the winner of the Spanish Cup in overtime and, if necessary, in a penalty shootout.