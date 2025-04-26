Mbappe factor! Real leader scores first career direct free kick goal

Barcelona and Real are battling it out in the final match of the Spanish Cup. Carlo Ancelotti shocked the 'Los Blancos' fans by leaving Kylian Mbappe on the bench.

The Italian specialist seemingly regretted his decision quickly and brought the Frenchman into the fray at halftime. Barcelona played the first half at a high level and deservedly took the lead. However, Mbappe's introduction changed the game for Real and added sharpness in front of Szczęsny's goal.

In the 70th minute, Mbappe earned a dangerous free kick and decided to take it himself. Kylian outplayed Barcelona's goalkeeper, who did not expect such a strike. The ball ricocheted off the post and into the net, marking the French forward's first career goal from a direct free kick.

Additionally, this was Mbappe's eighth goal against Barcelona in his career. Previously, he scored in the Super Cup match and has found the net six times against the Catalans in a PSG jersey.