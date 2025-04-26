Breaking! Mbappe on the bench for El Clasico

Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti has finalized the starting lineup for the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona.

The Italian tactician surprised many by leaving Kylian Mbappe on the bench.

The last time Mbappe played a full 90 minutes for Real was on April 8 in the UEFA Champions League against Arsenal. Following that, he received a red card in the game against Alaves (38 minutes), spent 75 minutes on the field in the second match against Arsenal, missed the game with Athletic Bilbao due to suspension, and was not included in the squad against Getafe due to injury.

This season, 26-year-old Kylian Mbappe has played 50 matches in all competitions and scored 33 goals.