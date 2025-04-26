Flick triumphs again in El Clasico. Barcelona clinches their 32nd Copa del Rey title

In the Copa del Rey final, Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 3-2 in extra time.

As expected, El Clasico was not without its controversies, with the referee's decisions under scrutiny. Real's star Kylian Mbappe was initially benched and only took to the field after the break.

During the first half, Barcelona controlled the game and deservedly took the lead. With a pass from Yamal, Pedri's stunning strike left Thibaut Courtois with no chance. After the break, Mbappe turned the game on its head. First, the Frenchman equalized with a direct free-kick, then Tchouameni scored, and Ferran Torres capitalized on a Courtois error to level the score.

Barcelona had the chance to seal the match, but instead of a penalty, Raphinha was booked for simulation. Just as it seemed penalties were inevitable, Jules Kounde stepped up. The Frenchman intercepted a Luka Modric pass and powered a low shot from outside the box - 3-2.

Interestingly, head coach Hans-Dieter Flick has won all three encounters against Real Madrid at the helm of the Catalan team. "Blaugranas" defeated their rivals 5-2 in the Spanish Super Cup and crushed them 4-0 in La Liga. The next clash between the teams is set for May 11, which could be pivotal in the title race.

Additionally, Barcelona secured their 32nd Copa del Rey, setting a new record for the number of trophies won in the tournament. The Catalans also lead La Liga and continue their campaign in the Champions League.