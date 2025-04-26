Fan confrontation ahead of El Clasico. Focus on Negreira and Vinicius

On April 26, the final of the Spanish Cup will take place in Seville, where the fierce rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona will clash for the trophy.

Just yesterday, the public was stirred by Real Madrid, which demanded the replacement of referees, canceled press conferences, and threatened to boycott the match. Ultimately, it was decided that the showdown would indeed take place, and today, on the eve of the battle, the fans have taken center stage.

Barcelona fans are not missing the chance to troll the main star of the "Los Blancos," Junior Vinicius. However, from simple jokes and chants, it often escalates to insults, with some even wishing death upon the Brazilian.

🗣️ "Vinicius D*e, Vinicius Di*" chants by Barcelona fans in Sevilla.



— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) April 26, 2025

Fans of the capital club respond to their rivals in kind. Real Madrid supporters chant about Negreira, the former vice-president of the refereeing committee. It should be noted that the investigation into the ties between Barcelona and the official is still ongoing.

‼️ Real Madrid fans ahead of the match: "Negreira, get your money! Negreira, get your money!"



— Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) April 26, 2025

Additionally, the match between Barcelona and Real Madrid for the Spanish Cup will kick off at 22:00 Central European Time.