BREAKING! Real Madrid might boycott the Copa del Rey final

One day before the Copa del Rey final, one of the participating teams might withdraw from the game.

Details: According to El Chiringuito TV, Real Madrid might not show up for the Copa del Rey final. The reason? The match referees. If they are not replaced, the team will return to Madrid.

💣¡¡BOMBAZO de @jpedrerol!! 💣



😳 "El REAL MADRID podría NO JUGAR la FINAL de COPA".



‼️ "Si no le convence la respuesta de la RFEF, la expedición se vuelve a Madrid mañana por la mañana".



Reminder: A segment aired on Real Madrid's club channel accused Bengoetxea of making a mistake during an away derby against Atletico Madrid.

Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea shared the difficulties his son faces due to his father's profession. According to him, the boy is bullied at school by peers.

Real attempted to replace the referees for this match by appealing to the Royal Football Federation. However, the request was denied. The Madrid club decided to respond by canceling all official events.