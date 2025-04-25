Real wanted to change the referees for the Copa del Rey final. Here's the response from the Royal Football Federation

This Saturday, April 26, we are set for the Copa del Rey final between Barcelona and Real Madrid. Everything is ready for the clash, but the "Whites" have decided to make some adjustments.

Details: According to Cadena Cope, Real's management believes that the appointed referees are not prepared for this match. Consequently, the Madrid club attempted to have them replaced. However, the response from the Royal Football Federation clearly did not satisfy Real.

As later reported by AS, the RFEF rejected this proposal and stated that its referees are fully prepared for the final. The Federation also emphasized that it does not intend to succumb to pressure and create a precedent.

Quote: "We are not going to dance to the tune of any team. That would be the icing on the cake — to change referees now, and then Barca would ask for the same. Clubs do not appoint referees," was unofficially reported by the Football Federation.

Reminder: Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea, who will officiate El Clasico in the Copa del Rey final tomorrow, spoke about the difficulties his son faces due to his father's profession. According to him, the boy is bullied at school by his peers.