"Son comes home in tears": Spanish Cup final referee speaks out about bullying due to his profession
Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea, who will be the referee for El Clasico in the Spanish Cup final tomorrow, spoke about the challenges his son faces due to his profession.
Details: According to Bengoetxea, his son suffers from bullying at school by his peers.
Quote:
"When your son goes to school and is told that his father is a thief, and he comes home in tears, it's very bad."
"I try to raise my son and tell him that his father is honest. It's very cruel, I don't recommend anyone do this.
On the day I leave here, I want my son to be proud of what his father was and of the refereeing that gave us many values."
Yesterday, a video was released on Real Madrid's club channel accusing Bengoetxea of making a mistake during the away derby against Atletico Madrid.
Reminder: Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen has returned to the team's roster for the match against Real Madrid.