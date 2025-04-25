With ter Stegen, but without Lewandowski. Barcelona's squad for the Copa del Rey final

Tomorrow, Barcelona will face Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final of the 2024/25 season. The club has announced its squad for the match.

Details: Today, Barcelona officially unveiled the list of players heading to Seville.

Making the match squad for the first time since September is Barcelona's captain Marc-André ter Stegen. However, Wojciech Szczęsny is expected to guard the net once again.

As predicted, El Clásico will be missed by Barcelona's top scorer Robert Lewandowski and left-back Alejandro Balde. Both players are sidelined due to injuries.

