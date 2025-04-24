Losses before El Clasico: Alaba and Camavinga injured in match against Getafe

In the 33rd round of La Liga, Real Madrid secured an away victory against Getafe with a score of 1-0. However, the match did not come without its setbacks.

Details: At the beginning of the second half, David Alaba replaced Eduardo Camavinga on the field. After the match, Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that the Frenchman has a muscle injury.

Moreover, similar issues arose for Alaba, who had come on as his substitute. According to the coach, both players will not recover in time for the match against Barcelona.

Quote: "Camavinga and David Alaba have muscle injuries. It is expected that neither will be ready to play against Barcelona," Ancelotti stated.

The clash with Barcelona is scheduled for Saturday, April 26, in the final of the Copa del Rey in Seville. Kick-off is at 22:00 Central European Time. In La Liga, Real trails Barca by four points with five rounds remaining in the season.

Reminder: In the 21st minute of the match, the winning goal was scored by Arda Güler, who struck precisely from outside the penalty area. This goal allowed Real to maintain its lead among the top-5 league clubs in Europe by a unique metric.