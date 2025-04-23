Real Madrid holds leadership among top 5 European leagues' teams by unique metric

In the 33rd round of La Liga, Real Madrid visited Getafe on Wednesday, April 23. In this game, Los Blancos strengthened their lead in one of the rare statistical categories.

Details: In the 21st minute of the match, Real took the lead thanks to a goal by Arda Güler. He found the net with a strike from outside the box. According to Opta, this is already Real's 20th goal from long range this season. The team leads Barcelona by two goals, and Chelsea and Manchester City by four.

20 - Most goals from outside the box scored by teams from the top 5 European leagues in all competitions this season:



🇪🇸 REAL MADRID CF - 20

🇪🇸 FC Barcelona - 18

🏴 Chelsea - 16

🏴 Manchester City - 16



Cannon. pic.twitter.com/yuw4rdp5hC — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 23, 2025

By the way, on the eve of the Copa del Rey final, one of the main questions for Real is the choice of goalkeeper in the starting lineup. And the answer is already known.

Reminder: Real set a club record for the most losses in a single European competition season.