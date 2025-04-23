It is revealed which goalkeeper will play for Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final

On the eve of the Copa del Rey final, one of the main questions for Real Madrid is which goalkeeper will be in the starting lineup. And now the answer is known.

Details: According to Defensa Central, the team's main goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will play from the first minutes in this game.

In all previous Copa del Rey matches, his backup Andriy Lunin played, and initially Carlo Ancelotti intended to field the Ukrainian goalkeeper. However, his recent injury changed the decision of the Italian coach.

Ancelotti also does not want to take risks, as there is a risk of ending the season without trophies.

Reminder: Yesterday it was revealed that Real Madrid's top scorer Kylian Mbappe will recover in time for this match.