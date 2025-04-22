Mbappe's recovery status for Copa del Rey final revealed

Real Madrid's top scorer Kylian Mbappe will miss the upcoming match against Getafe due to injury, and it is already known whether the Frenchman will return in time for the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona.

Details: According to the team's head coach Carlo Ancelotti, both Mbappe and left-back Ferland Mendy will be fit for the trophy match.

Quote:

“Mbappe and Mendy are not ready yet, but they will return for the Copa del Rey final.”

This season, Mbappe has scored 32 goals in 49 matches.

Reminder: Today, Netflix announced the release of a documentary about Vinicius Junior.