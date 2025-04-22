Netflix announced the release date for the documentary about Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior is one of the leaders of Real Madrid and the main star of the Brazilian national team, and soon fans will be able to get to know him even better.

Details: Netflix has announced the release of a documentary about the life journey of Vinicius Junior.

The premiere will take place on the Netflix platform next month, on May 15.

“Get an inside look at the triumphs and challenges of one of the greatest Brazilian football players in recent history, Vinicius Junior,” the announcement reads.

Baila, Vini premieres May 15! pic.twitter.com/MhNjYa4lmN — Netflix (@netflix) April 22, 2025

It is known that filming began back in the summer of 2024.

