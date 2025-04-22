Vinicius Junior shares touching video with Fede Valverde's youngest son

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has demonstrated his close friendship with the family of his teammate Federico Valverde. The Brazilian shared a delightful video featuring the Uruguayan's son in his Instagram story.

The video shows Vini and Valverde's son Bautista in a parking lot. The Brazilian approached young Valverde and gave him a high five. This adorable video was also posted by Federico's wife, Mina Bonino, accompanied by a heartfelt caption.

“That day, Vini had missed a penalty and went out to play with [our son] Bauti. That's why we'll always be grateful, because he never showed a bad attitude — and that's why my kids love him so much,” Mina wrote.

It's worth noting that Fede Valverde and his wife are raising two children. Their elder son, Benicio, was born on February 20, 2020, and their younger son, Bautista, arrived on June 25, 2023.

Let's recall that a dramatic story is associated with Bautista — during the pregnancy, the baby was at risk of miscarriage. It was speculated that due to this situation, Valverde struck Villarreal player Alex Baena in a parking lot after a match. Baena had made inappropriate comments on the field regarding the Uruguayan's wife's pregnancy, leading to the subsequent events.