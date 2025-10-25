ES ES FR FR
This hasn't happened in nearly two years. Manchester United clinch third straight Premier League win

Amorim’s men are gaining momentum
Football news Today, 14:43
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Manchester United are on a roll, securing another victory at home against Brighton. The Red Devils' triumph was fueled by goals from Cunha, Casemiro, and a brace from Mbeumo. The Seagulls responded through precise strikes from Welbeck and Kostoulos, but the final whistle confirmed Amorim’s side’s 4-2 win.

Remarkably, this win marks Manchester United’s third consecutive Premier League victory this season—a feat they hadn’t achieved since the 2023/2024 campaign. The last time the Red Devils managed three league wins in a row within a single season was back in February 2024.

Rúben Amorim’s squad have collected 16 points from nine matches so far. It’s also worth noting that Matheus Cunha opened his United account with his debut goal for the club.

