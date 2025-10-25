ES ES FR FR
It took the Brazilian 9 matches to do it
Finally! Matheus Cunha scores his debut goal for Manchester United Photo: x.com/premierleague

In the eighth round of the English Premier League, Manchester United are hosting Brighton at Old Trafford.

Rúben Amorim’s side is enjoying a strong run of form, having secured back-to-back victories and closing in on the league leaders. The clash against Brighton also got off to a fantastic start for the Red Devils. Midway through the first half, Matheus Cunha broke the deadlock with a powerful long-range strike. Notably, since the start of last season, he has already scored 7 goals from outside the box—more than any other player in the Premier League.

This was the Brazilian’s first goal in a Manchester United shirt since his summer move from Wolverhampton. The 26-year-old striker had gone eight matches without finding the net. It’s also his first direct goal involvement for Manchester United.

