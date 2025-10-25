Finally! Matheus Cunha scores his debut goal for Manchester United
In the eighth round of the English Premier League, Manchester United are hosting Brighton at Old Trafford.
Rúben Amorim’s side is enjoying a strong run of form, having secured back-to-back victories and closing in on the league leaders. The clash against Brighton also got off to a fantastic start for the Red Devils. Midway through the first half, Matheus Cunha broke the deadlock with a powerful long-range strike. Notably, since the start of last season, he has already scored 7 goals from outside the box—more than any other player in the Premier League.
This was the Brazilian’s first goal in a Manchester United shirt since his summer move from Wolverhampton. The 26-year-old striker had gone eight matches without finding the net. It’s also his first direct goal involvement for Manchester United.