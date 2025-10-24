Prediction on game Total over 3.5 Odds: 1.82 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

The marquee match of La Liga's 10th round takes place this Sunday at the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid, where Real will host Barcelona. I’m tipping a goal-fest in this classic encounter, with high odds for success.

Match preview

Los Blancos enter El Clásico as La Liga leaders, riding an impressive streak of 11 wins in their last 12 league fixtures. The team consistently delivers top-tier attacking football and defensive solidity: 20 goals scored and just 9 conceded after 9 rounds. Real are a dominant force at home—eight consecutive La Liga victories at the Bernabéu speak volumes.

In the clash with Getafe, Xabi Alonso’s men once again proved their ability to grind out results late—the winning goal arrived towards the end, even as the hosts played with ten men. Real have scored at least twice in almost every outing, while maintaining a ruthless streak—23 straight La Liga games without a draw.

Barcelona continue to showcase their attacking prowess, standing as the league’s most prolific side—24 goals in 9 matches. The Catalans held onto second place thanks to a dramatic stoppage-time win over Girona, secured in the 93rd minute. Hansi Flick’s squad have suffered just one defeat in this La Liga campaign, but both occasions where points were dropped came on the road.

On their travels, Barça remain a formidable opponent—10 wins in their last 12 away league games. They consistently find the net away from home, scoring at least two goals in nearly every match. However, their defense can be vulnerable: 6 of their last 8 La Liga away fixtures have seen them concede.

Probable lineups

Real Madrid : Courtois, Valverde, Militão, Alaba, Carreras, Camavinga, Tchouaméni, Rodrygo, Mastantuono, Bellingham, Mbappé

: Courtois, Valverde, Militão, Alaba, Carreras, Camavinga, Tchouaméni, Rodrygo, Mastantuono, Bellingham, Mbappé Barcelona: Szczęsny, Koundé, García, Cubarsí, Balde, Casado, Pedri, Yamal, de Jong, Rashford, Fernández

Match facts and head-to-head

Both teams have scored in 8 of the last 10 El Clásicos in La Liga.

Real have netted at least 2 goals in 7 of their last 8 league matches.

The last 5 head-to-heads at Real’s home have all seen over 2.5 goals.

Prediction

Both sides boast impressive attacking firepower, and their head-to-heads are traditionally high-scoring affairs. Real and Barcelona find the net regularly, but neither defense is flawless. Given the history of this fixture and both teams’ current form, the best bet looks to be "Over 3.5 goals" at odds of 1.82.