Despite Amorim's wishes. Ratcliffe blocks Lewandowski's transfer to Manchester United

The club has no intention of signing aging players
Football news Today, 17:47
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe has drawn a line under talks of a possible move for Robert Lewandowski, according to The Guardian. The Polish striker is entering the final year of his contract with Barcelona and has yet to receive an offer for an extension.

It is expected that this summer, the legendary former Bayern Munich forward will leave the Catalan club as a free agent, potentially triggering a fierce race for his signature. United head coach Ruben Amorim has long admired Lewandowski and believes his arrival would not only bolster the attack but also accelerate the development of the team's younger players.

Nevertheless, Ratcliffe has made it clear that he does not intend to repeat the mistakes of the past, when the club splashed out huge sums on veteran stars. Among such decisions were the signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane, Edinson Cavani, and Bastian Schweinsteiger. All of these transfers cost United tens of millions of pounds, but failed to deliver on the pitch or financially.

