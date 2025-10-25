ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Primeira Liga Portugal Predictions Moreirense — Porto Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 27 October 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Moreirense vs FC Porto prediction Photo: https://x.com/FCPorto/Author unknownn
Moreirense Moreirense
Primeira Liga Portugal (Round 9) 27 oct 2025, 16:15
- : -
Portugal, Moreira, Estadio C. Joaquim de Almeida Freitas
FC Porto FC Porto
On October 27, 2025, in Matchday 9 of Primeira Liga Portugal, Moreirense will host Porto. The match is scheduled to kick off at 21:15 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the potential outcome of this clash.

Moreirense

Moreirense come into this match following two consecutive defeats. Their most recent setback came in the Portuguese Cup, where they suffered a shocking elimination at the hands of a third-tier side in the Round of 32. Prior to that, Moreirense lost 2–3 away to Nacional in the Primeira Liga — their third away defeat of the current campaign.

Despite these results, Moreirense have looked solid overall and remain flawless at home this season. The team began the league campaign with three straight victories and currently sit fifth in the standings, seven points behind leaders Porto.

At home, Moreirense have shown both stability and confidence. They have won all four of their league matches at the home stadium, although they conceded in three of those victories.

Historically, however, Porto have held the upper hand in away meetings with Moreirense. In the last six encounters between the teams at home, Porto have claimed four wins, Moreirense have managed one, and one match ended in a draw.

Porto

Porto suffered their first defeat of the season in their most recent match, losing 0–2 away to Nottingham Forest in the Europa League. Before that setback, the Dragons had been unbeaten in 11 consecutive matches across all competitions, recording 10 victories and just one draw — against Benfica in the league.

In the Europa League, Porto began their campaign confidently, claiming two wins — first over Salzburg 1–0 and then against Crvena Zvezda 2–1. After the defeat in Nottingham, the team dropped to 15th place in the group stage standings.

Earlier, Porto also progressed comfortably in the Portuguese Cup, cruising to the next round with a dominant 4–0 victory.

In the Primeira Liga, Porto continue to demonstrate an excellent level of performance and currently sit top of the table after eight rounds. The team has collected 22 points from seven wins and one draw, maintaining a three-point lead over Sporting CP.

Porto’s defensive record has been particularly impressive — the Dragons have conceded only once in eight league matches. Their away form has been equally strong: Porto have won all of their away fixtures, conceding just a single goal — against Sporting. In all other away matches, they have kept clean sheets.

Probable Lineups

  • Moreirense: Secco, Marcelo, Maracas, Kiko, Rodrigues, Benny, Stjepanović, Alan, Kiko Bondoso, Yan Maranhao, Travassos
  • Porto: Costa, Moura, Kiwior, Bednarek, Alberto Baio, Froholdt, Varela, Gabri Veiga, Sainz, Pepe, Samu

Key Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Moreirense have lost 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • Moreirense have won 6 of their last 7 home matches.
  • 5 of Moreirense’s last 6 matches have seen over 2.5 goals.
  • Moreirense have conceded first in 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • Porto have won or drawn 16 of their last 17 matches.
  • Porto have won 6 of their last 7 away matches.
  • Porto have won 7 of last 8 head-to-head meetings.
  • In 5 of the last 6 head-to-head meetings, over 2.5 goals were scored.

Moreirense — Porto Prediction

Porto approach this match as clear favorites. The team has made an excellent start to the season — despite their first setback in the Europa League, the Dragons remain unbeaten in the Primeira Liga and continue to show exceptional defensive discipline, having conceded just one goal in eight rounds. Moreirense, on the other hand, boast a strong home record. The team have won all of their league matches at home this season, although they have conceded in almost every one of them. Historically, Porto hold a significant advantage in head-to-head meetings, yet the hosts are unlikely to give up points without a fight. Given the current form of both sides and Porto’s attacking potential, this fixture should see goals at both ends. My bet for this match – Total Goals Over 2.5 at odds of 1.8

