Real Betis — Atletico Madrid Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 27 October 2025

Real Betis — Atletico Madrid Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 27 October 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid prediction Photo: https://x.com/RealBetis/Author unknownn
Real Betis Real Betis
LaLiga Spain (Round 10) 27 oct 2025, 16:00
- : -
Spain, Seville, Estadio de La Cartuja
Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid
Prediction on game Total under 3
Odds: 1.55
Odds: 1.55
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

On October 27, 2025, in Matchday 10 of La Liga, Real Betis will host Atletico Madrid. The match is scheduled to kick off at 21:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the potential outcome of this clash.

Real Betis

Real Betis approach their clash with Atlético Madrid in fine form. In midweek, the Andalusian side played away in the Europa League against Genk, where the match ended goalless (0–0). That result extended Betis’ unbeaten run across all competitions to eight matches, with four wins and four draws during this stretch. Their last defeat came at the end of August, when they lost to Athletic Bilbao.

The encounter with Genk was Betis’ third match in the Europa League group stage. Previously, they drew 2–2 with Nottingham Forest and defeated Ludogorets. After three rounds, Betis sit in 16th place in the table with five points.

In La Liga, the team continue to deliver consistent results. In the previous round, Betis drew 2–2 away to Villarreal. After nine rounds, they occupy fifth place in the table with 16 points — eight behind leaders Real Madrid.

Betis’ home form has been particularly impressive. In five league matches at Estadio Benito Villamarín this season, they have recorded three wins, one draw, and only one defeat — that same loss to Athletic Bilbao back in August.

Their home record against Atlético Madrid is also encouraging. Over the past two seasons, Betis have remained unbeaten in Seville against Diego Simeone’s side: two years ago, the teams drew 0–0, and last season Betis claimed a 1–0 victory.

Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone’s men approach this fixture after a painful midweek defeat in the Champions League against Arsenal. Atlético Madrid were soundly beaten 0–4 in London, bringing an end to their six-match unbeaten run across all competitions.

The Spanish club have now played three matches in the Champions League group stage. They opened with a loss to Liverpool, then responded with an emphatic 5–1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt, but the defeat to Arsenal has left them in 19rd place in the table after three rounds.

In La Liga, however, things are looking much brighter. Following an inconsistent start, Atlético have significantly improved their domestic form. One of the season’s standout moments was the Madrid derby — a spectacular 5–2 victory over Real Madrid, in which Simeone’s men showed great character.

In their most recent league match, Atlético narrowly defeated Osasuna 1–0 at home. The team currently sit fourth in the La Liga table with 16 points — level with their upcoming opponents, Real Betis.

Away form remains a concern, though. Atlético have yet to win on the road this season, recording three draws and three defeats in six away matches across all competitions.

Head-to-head statistics, however, remain in Madrid’s favor. In the last eight meetings between these sides, Atlético have claimed six victories, drawn once, and lost only once to Betis.

Probable Lineups

  • Real Betis: Lopez, Bellerín, Natan, Bartra, Junior, Amrabat, Lo Celso, Sergi Altimira, Abde, Antony, Hernandez
  • Atletico Madrid: Oblak, Llorente, Gimenez, Lenglet, Hancko, Gonzalez, Barrios, Koke, Simeone, Baena, Alvarez

Key Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Real Betis have won or drawn 11 of their last 12 matches.
  • Atletico Madrid have won or drawn 7 of their last 8 matches.
  • Atletico Madrid scored first in 7 of their last 8 matches.
  • 3 of Atletico Madrid’s last 4 matches have seen under 2.5 goals.
  • Atletico Madrid have won or drawn 9 of the last 10 head-to-head matches.

Real Betis — Atletico Madrid Prediction

This match brings together two teams in similar form at the start of the season. Despite Atlético Madrid’s heavy defeat to Arsenal in the Champions League, Simeone’s side remain confident in domestic competition. Historically, head-to-head meetings have favored Atlético, but Betis have held their own in recent home encounters. In the last two seasons, the Andalusians have not lost to Madrid at home — both matches were low-scoring and tightly contested. Given the current form of both sides and their pragmatic tactical approaches, we can expect a cautious and balanced contest. Betis will aim to extend their strong home record, while Atlético will be determined to collect valuable away points. This fixture is unlikely to produce many goals. My bet for this match – Total Goals Under 3 at odds of 1.55

