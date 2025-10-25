ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football A-League Australia Predictions Macarthur vs Adelaide United prediction and H2H – 27 October 2025

Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Macarthur FC vs Adelaide United prediction https://x.com/mfcbulls/status/1977630541475135915
Macarthur FC Macarthur FC
A-League Men Australia (Round 2) 27 oct 2025, 04:00
- : -
Australia, Campbelltown, Campbelltown Stadium
Adelaide United Adelaide United
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On October 27, 2025, at Campbelltown Stadium in Campbelltown, the second round of the Australian A-League will feature a showdown between Macarthur and Adelaide United. We suggest considering a bet on goals in this clash.

Match preview

The A-League season has just kicked off, with most teams having played only one match. Macarthur opened their campaign away against Brisbane Roar and narrowly lost 0-1, despite playing with a man advantage for over half an hour.

On the continental stage, Mile Sterjovski’s side haven't had the best of fortunes: in the AFC Champions League, they have one win, one draw, and one defeat. Just recently, the Australians drew with Vietnamese side Cong An Hanoi, with central defender Tomislav Uskok netting the only goal for Macarthur—his second in this season’s Champions League.

Adelaide United, meanwhile, kicked off the season with a hard-fought win over Sydney and approach this fixture in better form. Last season, they finished sixth in the league, but with their potential, they’re capable of much more—and their start to this campaign signals the club’s serious ambitions.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Macarthur have conceded first in four of their last five matches.
  • Eight of Adelaide United’s last ten matches have produced at least three goals.
  • Adelaide have scored first in five of their last six games.
  • In the last ten head-to-head meetings, Macarthur hold a slight edge with five wins. Adelaide United have won four times, with one draw.
  • The most recent clash between these teams ended in a 5-4 victory for Macarthur.

Probable lineups

  • Macarthur: Kurto – Mckay, Uskok, Silva, Politidis – Ikonomidis, Randazzo, Brattan, Bosnjak – Caceres, Sawyer
  • Adelaide United: Smits – Pierias, Vriends, Kikianis, Kitto – Alagich, Duzel, Goodwin – Yull, Dukuly, Jovanovic

Prediction

I expect a high-scoring match here. Both teams favor attacking football, which is evident in their recent meetings—only one of the last five encounters saw fewer than three goals. My prediction: over 2.5 total goals.

Comments
