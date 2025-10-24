ES ES FR FR
Bayer vs Freiburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 26 October 2025

Bayer vs Freiburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 26 October 2025

Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Bayer Leverkusen vs Freiburg prediction https://x.com/bayer04_en/status/1980714479483539928
Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen
Bundesliga Germany (Round 8) 26 oct 2025, 10:30
- : -
Germany, Leverkusen, BayArena
Freiburg Freiburg
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5

Odds: 1.75
Odds: 1.75
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the fixtures of the 8th round of the German Bundesliga will take place on Sunday at the BayArena in Leverkusen, where the local Bayer will host Freiburg. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, with a strong chance of success.

Match preview

Bayer approach this match after a painful Champions League defeat to PSG—2:7. Kasper Hjulmand’s side, who played much of the game ten against ten, couldn’t put up a fight against the reigning champions. Now, the Leverkusen side will look to bounce back in front of their home fans.

In the Bundesliga, Bayer have fared much better: the team hasn’t lost since the opening round, when they fell to Hoffenheim (1:2). Leverkusen’s matches are always entertaining—they score plenty but also concede frequently. Interestingly, their top scorer is defender Alejandro Grimaldo, who already has four goals to his name. This once again underlines the team’s attacking philosophy, which sometimes comes at the expense of defense.

Freiburg also played their European fixture midweek—Julian Schuster’s side defeated Dutch outfit Utrecht 2-0 in the Europa League. Overall, the "Brazilians from Breisgau" are looking confident in Europe, with two wins and a draw so far.

In the Bundesliga, after ten rounds, Freiburg sit in tenth place. The team haven’t lost since late August: after a second-round defeat, they’ve gone on a run of three draws and two wins. In the previous round, Freiburg rescued a draw in the dying moments against Eintracht, a testament to their fighting spirit.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Both teams have scored in nine of the last ten matches.
  • Bayer scored first in four of their last five games.
  • Freiburg are unbeaten in their last nine matches.
  • Over 2.5 goals were scored in four of Freiburg’s last five games.
  • In the last ten head-to-head encounters, Leverkusen have a slight edge—Bayer have won five, Freiburg three, with two draws.

Probable lineups

  • Bayer: Flekken - Quansah, Badé, Tapsoba - Arthur, Fernández, García, Grimaldo - Hofmann, Poku, Kofane
  • Freiburg: Atubolu - Kübler, Ginter, Lienhart, Makengo - Eggestein, Manzambi, Höler - Beste, Scherhant, Adamu

Prediction

I believe this will be a high-scoring affair. Leverkusen rarely play dull football—they’re always on the attack and let opponents create chances as well. My prediction: over 2.5 goals.

