One of the fixtures of La Liga's Matchday 10 will take place on Saturday at San Mamés in Bilbao, where local side Athletic will host Getafe. Let’s break down the best bet for this clash.

Match preview

Athletic come into this game riding high after securing their first Champions League win in quite some time, defeating Azerbaijani side Qarabag 3-1. Striker Gorka Guruzeta was the standout performer with a brace, and the club is hoping he can carry that scoring momentum from the Champions League into La Liga action.

In the Spanish top flight, Athletic sit near the top of the table with 14 points from 9 matches. A victory in this upcoming fixture would bring them closer to the European qualification zone—a spot they’re eager to reclaim after last season’s success.

Getafe had a decent start, notching wins over Celta (2-0) and Sevilla (2-1), but have since stumbled, now suffering five consecutive defeats.

Allan Nyom and Alex Sáncris will be unavailable against Athletic after both were sent off in the previous round against Real Madrid. Nyom’s dismissal was especially notable, coming less than a minute after he entered the pitch, underlining the ongoing discipline issues for José Bordalás’s squad.

Match facts and head-to-head

Athletic are unbeaten in their last three matches.

Athletic have conceded first in eight of their last ten matches.

Getafe are winless in their last five matches.

The last ten meetings between these sides have seen draws dominate—seven ended all square, with Athletic winning the other three.

Probable lineups

Athletic: Simón - Areso, Vivian, Laporte, Berchiche - Jauregizar, Galarreta, Sancet - Williams I., Williams N., Guruzeta

Simón - Areso, Vivian, Laporte, Berchiche - Jauregizar, Galarreta, Sancet - Williams I., Williams N., Guruzeta Getafe: Soria - Djené, Duarte, Abqar - Femenía, Milla, Arambarri, Rico - Martin, Mayoral, Liso

Prediction

I believe Athletic are currently in much better form than their opponents. Getafe have struggled mightily at the start of the season, so I’m backing the home side to take all three points. My prediction: Home win (P1)