On October 26, 2025, in Matchday 10 of La Liga, Rayo Vallecano will host Deportivo Alaves. The match is scheduled to kick off at 21:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the potential outcome of this clash.

Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano enter this match on a four-game unbeaten run across all competitions. In midweek, they demonstrated great character in the Conference League, drawing 2–2 away to Swedish side Häcken after scoring a late equalizer. That result followed a 2–0 home win over Shkëndija in their opening group fixture.

Their domestic form has also improved recently. In La Liga, Rayo claimed back-to-back away victories — first a narrow 1–0 win over Real Sociedad, followed by an impressive 3–0 triumph over Levante. These wins helped the team snap a six-match winless streak in the league (2 draws and 4 defeats). After nine rounds, Rayo Vallecano sit 11th in the standings with 11 points, trailing the league leaders by 13. At home, Rayo have been fairly reliable. In five home fixtures this season, they have recorded two wins, two draws, and just one defeat.

Head-to-head statistics also favor the hosts. Rayo Vallecano have dominated Deportivo Alavés in Madrid, winning four of the last five encounters. Even more impressively, Rayo have kept clean sheets in each of their last three home victories over Alavés.

Deportivo Alaves

After nine rounds of La Liga, Deportivo Alavés have shown remarkable balance in their results — three wins, three draws, and three defeats.

The team remain unbeaten in their last two league outings. First, they claimed a confident 3–1 home victory over Elche, and then held Valencia to a goalless draw. Thanks to these results, Alavés currently sit 10th in the standings, just one point ahead of Rayo Vallecano.

Their away form, however, looks more modest. In four matches on the road, the team have recorded one win, one draw, and two defeats. All of these games have been low-scoring, with none producing more than 2.5 total goals — a clear sign of Alavés’ cautious and defense-oriented approach away from home.

Head-to-head history also leans toward the hosts. In the last six meetings between these sides, Rayo Vallecano have won four times, while Alavés have celebrated victory twice. Interestingly, none of the last twelve encounters have ended in a draw. These fixtures tend to be tightly contested and low-scoring — seven of the last meetings have seen under 2.5 goals.

Probable Lineups

Rayo Vallecano: Batalla, Ratiu, Lejeune, Mendy, Pep Chavarría, Lopez, Valentin, Palazón, Jorge De Frutos, Alvaro, Alemao

Batalla, Ratiu, Lejeune, Mendy, Pep Chavarría, Lopez, Valentin, Palazón, Jorge De Frutos, Alvaro, Alemao Deportivo Alaves: Sivera, Jonny, Tenaglia, Pacheco, Yusi, Rebbach, Blanco, Ibañez, Cabele, Boyé, Toni Martinez

Key Facts and Head-to-Head

Rayo Vallecano have won 3 of their last 4 matches.

Rayo Vallecano scored first in their last 4 matches.

In 5 of Rayo Vallecano’s last 6 home matches, under 2.5 goals were scored.

Deportivo Alaves have failed to win 4 of their last 5 matches.

In 5 of Deportivo Alaves’ last 6 away matches, under 2.5 goals were scored.

Rayo Vallecano have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-head matches.

Rayo Vallecano have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-head home matches.

7 last head-to-head matches ended with under 2.5 goals.

Rayo Vallecano — Deportivo Alaves Prediction

This match brings together two sides sitting next to each other in the La Liga standings. Rayo Vallecano have recently found their rhythm, remaining unbeaten in their last four matches across all competitions. Deportivo Alavés are also on a steady run, having avoided defeat in their last two league games. Both sides tend to play with discipline rather than aggression, and recent fixtures involving them have rarely featured high scorelines. Their head-to-head meetings have also been tight and low-scoring. Given their cautious styles and solid defensive setups, we can expect a balanced and hard-fought encounter with limited goal-scoring chances. My bet for this match – Total Goals Under 2.5 at odds of 1.50