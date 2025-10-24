Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.9 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On Sunday, October 26, 2025, the Mapei Stadium will host the Serie A Matchday 8 clash between Sassuolo and Roma—a showdown that promises to be intense and tactically rich.

Read also: Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin: Can Union Extend Their Winning Streak?

Key facts and head-to-head history:

Sassuolo are unbeaten in their last three matches.

Roma have won only 2 of their last 5 games.

Recent H2H stats (last 5 meetings): Sassuolo – 1 win, 2 draws, Roma – 2 wins.

Roma have scored 7 goals in 7 Serie A matches.

Sassuolo have scored 8 goals and conceded 8 in 7 Serie A matches.

Match preview:

Both teams approach this encounter with different ambitions but equal determination to prove their mettle: Roma are eager to snap their winless streak and regain confidence after a tough few weeks, while Sassuolo aim to solidify their reputation as giant-killers on home turf.

The Rome-based side have showcased solid defensive organization this season—just three goals conceded in seven games—making them one of the most disciplined backlines in the league. However, their problems are up front: the attacking trio has struggled with cohesion, and finishing remains a weak spot. Expect Paulo Dybala to play closer to the box, hoping to inject clinical edge into the Giallorossi’s attack.

Sassuolo, on the other hand, are renowned for their aggressive forward play and blistering pace on the wings. Berardi, Laurienté, and Pinamonti can cause serious headaches even for a defense as tight as Roma’s. The Neroverdi are traditionally confident at home and excel at punishing even the slightest defensive lapse. Sassuolo’s tactical blueprint will likely revolve around rapid transitions and exploiting the visitors’ flanks.

This match is expected to be closely contested and low-scoring. Roma’s defensive discipline and Gasperini’s pragmatic approach could blunt much of the attacking threat, while Sassuolo will look to strike on the counter.

Probable lineups:

Sassuolo: Muric, Walukiewicz, Idzes, Romagna, Doig, Vranckx, Matic, Thorstvedt, Berardi, Pinamonti, Laurienté.

Muric, Walukiewicz, Idzes, Romagna, Doig, Vranckx, Matic, Thorstvedt, Berardi, Pinamonti, Laurienté. Roma: Svilar, Ndicka, Mancini, Celik, Tsimikas, Aynaoui, Cristante, Wesley, Pellegrini, Soule, Ferguson.

Match prediction:

Both teams have attacking firepower and are vulnerable at the back, especially on the wings. Sassuolo typically perform well at home, while Roma boast individually talented forwards who can capitalize on any opportunity.

My prediction: Both teams to score — Yes.