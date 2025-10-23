Prediction on game Total over 2,5 Odds: 1.84 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Friday, October 24, the eighth round of the Bundesliga kicks off with Werder Bremen hosting Union Berlin. The match begins at 20:30 CET, and here’s a betting insight for this clash.

Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

Werder Bremen are unbeaten in their last two matches, with one win and one draw.

Union Berlin have won their last two games and suffered only one defeat in their previous five.

Werder have won just once at home since the start of the season.

Both sides have scored the same number of goals — 11 each.

Each team has failed to score in three of their last ten matches.

Werder have kept two clean sheets in their last ten games; Union have managed one.

Both Werder and Union have scored in both halves in three of their last ten matches.

Union Berlin have scored over 1.5 goals in six of their last ten matches, while Werder have done so in three.

Their most recent head-to-head meeting ended in a 2–2 draw.

Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin: Match Preview

The two teams have had nearly identical starts to the Bundesliga season and currently sit close to each other in the standings.

Werder won only once in their opening five matches, suffered three defeats, and recorded one draw. However, they’ve since improved, earning a win and a draw in their last two outings. After seven rounds, Bremen sit 12th with eight points, having scored 11 goals and conceded 16.

Union Berlin have one more victory than Werder. They’ve beaten Stuttgart, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Borussia Mönchengladbach. Their only draw came against Hamburg (0–0), while the other three matches ended in defeat. Union currently have ten points from seven games, the same 11 goals scored as Werder but with two fewer conceded (14). They sit ninth in the table, two points ahead of Bremen.

Probable line-ups

Werder Bremen: Backhaus; Sugawara, Pieper, Coulibaly, Friedl; Stage, Lynen, Puertas; Grull, Schmid, Mbangula

Union Berlin: Rønnow; Doekhi, Querfeld, Leite; Trimmel, Khedira, Kemlein, Kohn; Skarke, Ilic, Ansah

Prediction

This should be a close contest between two evenly matched teams, and it promises to be an entertaining fixture. My tip: over 2.5 total goals in the match.