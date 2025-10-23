ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Bundesliga Germany Predictions Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin: Can Union Extend Their Winning Streak?

Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin: Can Union Extend Their Winning Streak?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin prediction Getty Images
Werder Bremen Werder Bremen
Bundesliga Germany (Round 8) 24 oct 2025, 14:30
- : -
Germany, Bremen, Wohninvest WESERSTADION
Union Berlin Union Berlin
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.84
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On Friday, October 24, the eighth round of the Bundesliga kicks off with Werder Bremen hosting Union Berlin. The match begins at 20:30 CET, and here’s a betting insight for this clash.

Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Werder Bremen are unbeaten in their last two matches, with one win and one draw.
  • Union Berlin have won their last two games and suffered only one defeat in their previous five.
  • Werder have won just once at home since the start of the season.
  • Both sides have scored the same number of goals — 11 each.
  • Each team has failed to score in three of their last ten matches.
  • Werder have kept two clean sheets in their last ten games; Union have managed one.
  • Both Werder and Union have scored in both halves in three of their last ten matches.
  • Union Berlin have scored over 1.5 goals in six of their last ten matches, while Werder have done so in three.
  • Their most recent head-to-head meeting ended in a 2–2 draw.

Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin: Match Preview

The two teams have had nearly identical starts to the Bundesliga season and currently sit close to each other in the standings.

Werder won only once in their opening five matches, suffered three defeats, and recorded one draw. However, they’ve since improved, earning a win and a draw in their last two outings. After seven rounds, Bremen sit 12th with eight points, having scored 11 goals and conceded 16.

Union Berlin have one more victory than Werder. They’ve beaten Stuttgart, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Borussia Mönchengladbach. Their only draw came against Hamburg (0–0), while the other three matches ended in defeat. Union currently have ten points from seven games, the same 11 goals scored as Werder but with two fewer conceded (14). They sit ninth in the table, two points ahead of Bremen.

Probable line-ups

  • Werder Bremen: Backhaus; Sugawara, Pieper, Coulibaly, Friedl; Stage, Lynen, Puertas; Grull, Schmid, Mbangula
  • Union Berlin: Rønnow; Doekhi, Querfeld, Leite; Trimmel, Khedira, Kemlein, Kohn; Skarke, Ilic, Ansah

Prediction

This should be a close contest between two evenly matched teams, and it promises to be an entertaining fixture. My tip: over 2.5 total goals in the match.

Prediction on game Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.84
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Legia Warszawa prediction Europa Conference League Today, 12:45 Shakhtar vs Legia prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 23 October 2025 Shakhtar Donetsk Odds: 1.78 Legia Warszawa Recommended Melbet
Fenerbahce vs VfB Stuttgart prediction Europa League Today, 12:45 Fenerbahce vs Stuttgart prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 23 October 2025 Fenerbahce Odds: 1.6 VfB Stuttgart Bet now Mostbet
Haecken vs Rayo Vallecano prediction Europa Conference League Today, 12:45 Häcken vs Rayo Vallecano prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 23, 2025 Haecken Odds: 1.8 Rayo Vallecano Bet now Mostbet
Lyon vs FC Basel 1893 prediction Europa League Today, 12:45 Lyon vs Basel: Will Basel Extend Their Winning Streak? Lyon Odds: 1.6 FC Basel 1893 Recommended 1xBet
FC FCSB vs Bologna prediction Europa League Today, 12:45 FCSB vs Bologna: prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 23, 2025 FC FCSB Odds: 1.65 Bologna Bet now 1xBet
Mainz 05 vs Zrinjski Mostar prediction Europa Conference League Today, 15:00 Mainz vs Zrinjski: Can Mainz End Their Poor Run and Get Back to Winning Ways? Mainz 05 Odds: 1.5 Zrinjski Mostar Bet now 1xBet
Celtic vs Sturm Graz prediction Europa League Today, 15:00 Celtic vs Sturm Graz: Can Sturm Graz Extend Their Winning Streak? Celtic Odds: 1.5 Sturm Graz Recommended Mostbet
Roma vs Viktoria Plzen prediction Europa League Today, 15:00 Roma vs Viktoria Plzeň: Who Will Claim Their Second Europa League Win? Roma Odds: 1.67 Viktoria Plzen Bet now Melbet
Freiburg vs FC Utrecht prediction Europa League Today, 15:00 Freiburg — Utrecht Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 23 October 2025 Freiburg Odds: 1.55 FC Utrecht Bet now 1xBet
Malmoe FF vs Dinamo Zagreb prediction Europa League Today, 15:00 Malmö — Dinamo Zagreb Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 23 October 2025 Malmoe FF Odds: 1.68 Dinamo Zagreb Recommended Mostbet
Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory prediction A-League Men Australia 24 oct 2025, 04:35 Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory prediction and H2H — 24 October 2025 Newcastle Jets Odds: 1.45 Melbourne Victory Bet now 1xBet
Heart of Lions vs Holy Stars prediction Premier League Ghana 24 oct 2025, 11:00 Ghana Premier Football League: Hearts of Lions vs Holy Stars Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Heart of Lions Odds: 1.61 Holy Stars Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores