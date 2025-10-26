ES ES FR FR
Manchester United wants to loan Bellingham, but there's one catch

Jobe Bellingham could return to England
Football news Today, 16:00
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Manchester United wants to loan Bellingham, but there's one catch Photo: Getty Images

Manchester United made some serious moves in the summer transfer window, but head coach Ruben Amorim is determined to strengthen the midfield as early as January. That's why the club is exploring unconventional options ahead of the winter window. According to Mirror Football, Jobe Bellingham has indeed caught United's attention, and the club is considering a loan move for the young Englishman.

The younger brother of Real Madrid and England superstar Jude Bellingham helped Sunderland earn promotion to the Premier League last season, before making a £25 million switch to Borussia Dortmund in the summer. His transfer was seen as a key move for the German side, but Jobe's adaptation to the Bundesliga has been far from smooth.

The situation is further complicated by disagreements between Dortmund's sporting director Sebastian Kehl and the player's father, Mark Bellingham. Tensions flared as early as the first matchday, when coach Niko Kovac substituted Jobe at halftime. Mark was far from pleased with the decision, confronting club representatives in the tunnel after the match.

