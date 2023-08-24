RU RU NG NG
Real Madrid have revealed who will replace the departed Benzema

The head coach of Madrid “Real” Carlo Ancelotti reflected on the topic of which of his current players is able to replace striker Karim Benzema, who has gone to the Saudi championship.

The Italian coach suggested that newcomer Jude Bellingham could take the lead.

"We believe that the signing of Bellingham is compensation for the absence of Karim Benzema. He is a serious, mature and very talented guy. We are not surprised at what he does. The only surprise is that he is only 20 years old," Marca quoted Ancelotti as saying.

As you know, the young English midfielder joined Real Madrid this summer from Borussia Dortmund. For a newcomer, the Spanish club paid 103 million euros, plus up to 30% in the form of bonuses, the German team can receive in the coming years.

Bellingham's contract with the Spanish club runs until 2029.

This season, the young talent has played two matches in the Spanish Championship for the Madrid club, chalking up three goals and one assist.

