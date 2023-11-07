Pochettino speaks out about Chelsea's crushing victory

RU RU NG NG
Chelsea head coachMauricio Pochettino spoke about his team’s big victory in the 11th round match of theEnglish Premier League with Tottenham (4:1).

Let us remember that Spurs were in first place in the standings before the defeat, but have now dropped to second place.

“We need to take into account that we played 22 minutes more than we originally planned. It was an amazing game and we faced a team that had full confidence in itself.

We needed a confidence boost and it was an important win for us. We had to analyze the game in different ways, but we forced them to make mistakes and the team showed good character.

I’m very happy that we won the game and achieved what we wanted,” Pochettino was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Let us remind you that after 11 rounds of the English Championship, Chelsea is in 10th place in the Premier League standings, gaining 15 points. Spurs are in second place and have 26 points.

