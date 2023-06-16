Petrakov refused to talk about Ukraine

On June 16, the Armenian national team led by Ukraine's Oleksandr Petrakov will play its Euro 2024 qualifying match against Wales in Cardiff.

At the pre-match press conference, the coach was asked how he felt after returning to Cardiff, where last year under his leadership the Ukraine national team lost to Wales and did not qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

"I don't want to remember the past," Petrakov replied.

The journalist also wanted to ask the coach another question about the Ukrainian national team, but the press attaché of the Armenian national team asked him to stop talking about this topic.