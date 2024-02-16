Nigeria national team could be without the coach who took them to the final of AFCON 2023

The head coach of the Nigerian national team, Jose Peseiro, is likely to continue his career elsewhere. According to soccernet.ng, the contract of the Portuguese coach with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) concluded after the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, and Peseiro is not inclined to extend the agreement.

The issue at hand is that Peseiro has not received his salary for the past two months. While the NFF presented him with a new contract, the 63-year-old coach responded with a refusal.

At present, Peseiro has an offer from the Algerian national team and the esteemed Egyptian football powerhouse, Zamalek.

Former Barcelona midfielder Emmanuel Amunike, who previously coached the Tanzanian national team and Nigeria U-17, has expressed readiness to replace Peseiro.

Peseiro assumed the role of head coach for the "Super Eagles" in March 2022. Under his guidance, the Nigerian national team reached the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where they conceded to Ivory Coast (1-2).

Prior to his tenure in Nigeria, Peseiro coached the national teams of Venezuela and Saudi Arabia. On the club level, he is renowned for his work with Lisbon's Sporting, Braga, Vitoria Guimaraes, Al-Hilal, and the Egyptian club Al-Ahly.