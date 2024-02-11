RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news The Ivory Coast national team defeated Nigeria and won the home AFCON

The Ivory Coast national team defeated Nigeria and won the home AFCON

Football news Today, 17:00
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
The Ivory Coast national team defeated Nigeria and won the home AFCON Photo: twitter.com/Xwirrl/ Author unknown

Today, on February 11th, the final match of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations took place. In Abidjan, the teams of Nigeria and Ivory Coast competed for the title of the continent's strongest national team.

The hosts of the tournament were sharper in the first half but failed to capitalize on several good opportunities to score. Nigerians were more successful in this regard and went into halftime leading by a goal scored by William Troost-Ekong, a defender from Greek club PAOK. It's worth noting that this was the first goal conceded by the Ivory Coast national team in an AFCON final, marking the fifth final appearance in the country's history.

In the second half, the Ivorians intensified their pressure on the opponent's goal and deservedly first equalized and then took the lead. The goals were scored by Frank Kessie and Sebastian Alle. As a result, the Ivory Coast national team won the home Africa Cup of Nations, which became the third in the history of the "Elephants."

Nigeria - Ivory Coast — 1:2

Goals: Troost-Ekong 38 - Kessie 62, Alle 81.

Related teams and leagues
Africa Cup of Nations
Popular news
Moyes out. West Ham fans' reaction to the humiliation in the match against Arsenal Football news Today, 12:05 Moyes out. West Ham fans' reaction to the humiliation in the match against Arsenal
Invite Kane to Celtic for an experiment. Fans mocked the Bayern striker after the match vs Bayer Football news Today, 06:47 Invite Kane to Celtic for an experiment. Fans mocked the Bayern striker after the match vs Bayer
"No chance". Alex Ferguson spoke about the chances of one of the leaders of the EPL to win the title Football news Today, 05:08 "No chance". Alex Ferguson spoke about the chances of one of the leaders of the EPL to win the title
'That was f****ng awesome'. The Qatar forward showed off a card trick while celebrating goal. VIDEO Football news Today, 04:37 'That was f****ng awesome'. The Qatar forward showed off a card trick while celebrating goal. VIDEO
The star French tennis player, due to an absurd accident, was disqualified from the tournament Tennis news Today, 02:43 The star French tennis player, due to an absurd accident, was disqualified from the tournament
"We already have the best players". Ancelotti responded sharply to a question about Mbappe Football news Yesterday, 15:34 "We already have the best players". Ancelotti responded sharply to a question about Mbappe
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:21 Humiliation in the London derby. All goals and highlights West Ham vs Arsenal - 0:6 Football news Today, 17:19 The Ivory Coast won the AFCON, Bayern will not sack Tuchel. Daily Digest for February 11 Football news Today, 17:05 The defense is cracking at the seams. Barcelona failed to overcome Granada in a six-goal match Football news Today, 17:00 The Ivory Coast national team defeated Nigeria and won the home AFCON Football news Today, 16:45 Serie A. Milan coped with Napoli and continued the pursuit of Juventus Basketball news Today, 16:11 Draymond and Nurkic got into another altercation during the match Football news Today, 15:59 The Ivory Coast conceded their first goal in the AFCON finals Football news Today, 15:38 Another contender has emerged for Chelsea's star midfielder Football news Today, 15:11 The president of a renowned club disclosed that he engaged in negotiations with Neymar Football news Today, 15:03 Liverpool has set a new attendance record at their home stadium in the Premier League
Sport Predictions
Tennis 12 feb 2024 Jannik Sinner vs Botik Van De Zandshulp prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Tennis 12 feb 2024 Emma Raducanu vs Angelina Kalinina prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Tennis 12 feb 2024 Naomi Osaka vs Caroline Garcia prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football 12 feb 2024 Trabzonspor vs Hatayspor prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football 12 feb 2024 Samsunspor vs Antalyaspor prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football 12 feb 2024 Kayserispor vs Besiktas prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football 12 feb 2024 Real Valladolid vs Albacete prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football 12 feb 2024 Saint-Étienne vs Troyes prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football 12 feb 2024 Juventus vs Udinese prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football 12 feb 2024 Almeria vs Athletic prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024