The Ivory Coast national team defeated Nigeria and won the home AFCON

Today, on February 11th, the final match of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations took place. In Abidjan, the teams of Nigeria and Ivory Coast competed for the title of the continent's strongest national team.

The hosts of the tournament were sharper in the first half but failed to capitalize on several good opportunities to score. Nigerians were more successful in this regard and went into halftime leading by a goal scored by William Troost-Ekong, a defender from Greek club PAOK. It's worth noting that this was the first goal conceded by the Ivory Coast national team in an AFCON final, marking the fifth final appearance in the country's history.

In the second half, the Ivorians intensified their pressure on the opponent's goal and deservedly first equalized and then took the lead. The goals were scored by Frank Kessie and Sebastian Alle. As a result, the Ivory Coast national team won the home Africa Cup of Nations, which became the third in the history of the "Elephants."

Nigeria - Ivory Coast — 1:2

Goals: Troost-Ekong 38 - Kessie 62, Alle 81.