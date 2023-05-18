Marco Verratti has decided where he will continue his career

Italian midfielder Marco Verratti, currently playing for Paris Saint-Germain, wants to change clubs in the upcoming summer transfer window and move to either Italy or Spain, according to RMC Sport.

According to the source, the player is disappointed with how he is perceived by the fans of the French club. There is interest in the midfielder from Inter, Real Madrid, and Juventus.

In the current season, the 30-year-old Verratti has played 35 matches in all competitions for PSG, scoring no goals and providing one assist. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

Don't miss: PSG has found Messi's replacement in Ligue 1.