PSG has reportedly found a replacement for Messi in the French league

Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez from Marseille is being considered as a potential replacement for Argentine forward Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Representatives from PSG have already held discussions with Sanchez's entourage, although the player himself is reportedly content at Marseille.

Sanchez's ambitions could play a role in his potential transfer. According to sources, the player's agent has already arrived in France to discuss his future.

In the current season, Sanchez, who plays as a forward for Marseille, has appeared in 41 matches across all competitions, scoring 18 goals and providing 3 assists.