It is known whether Szczęsny could leave Juventus in the summer

Lately, the talk is getting louder and louder that Juventus will make changes at the goalkeeper position, and they could affect the Zebras' main goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny. But, for now, the events will not proceed so radically.

The topic of the Pole leaving the team in the summer is not raised at all, even if Juventus sign a new goalkeeper:

"The topic of Szczęsny leaving is not on the table at all. He is one of the world's highest earning goalkeepers. In fact, he recently played his 100th game for Juventus without conceding a goal. Even if a new goalkeeper comes, he will transfer his knowledge to him," - said the editor of the portal Meczyki, Tomasz Włodarczyk.

Earlier, it was reported that Szczęsny refused to renew his contract with Juventus, and his long-term replacement will be Monza goalkeeper Michele di Gregorio.