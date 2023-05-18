Inter has made an important decision to retain Simone Inzaghi

The management of Milan's "Inter" has expressed satisfaction with the work of the team's head coach, Simone Inzaghi.

According to journalist Nicolò Schira, the club is ready to offer the 47-year-old coach a new contract that will extend until mid-2025.

The current agreement with the coach expires after the 2023/2024 season.

It is worth noting that this season Inzaghi led Inter to the final of the UEFA Champions League, where they will face "Manchester City" on June 10th in Istanbul.

In Serie A, "Inter" currently occupies the third place in the league table.