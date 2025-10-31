"He apologized to everyone" - Enzo Maresca reveals how the club reacted to Delap's red card

Everyone makes mistakes sometimes.

Maresca believes Delap has a bright future at Chelsea.

Details: On the eve of tomorrow's Premier League Matchweek 10 clash between Tottenham and Chelsea, the Blues' head coach Enzo Maresca opened up about what happened inside the team after Liam Delap's red card in the EFL Cup match against Wolverhampton:

"I spoke with Liam, he understands everything, he realizes the situation and knows he made a mistake. That's it. Nothing more. Right after the game, in the dressing room, he apologized to everyone. There are three players in this team I know better than the others: Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer, and Liam Delap. I knew them four years ago. I know that Liam will become a fantastic player for us, but there are things, just like for everyone else, that he needs to improve," said Maresca.

Delap returned in the match against Wolverhampton after a 10-week layoff due to a hamstring injury, but was sent off just 26 minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute, receiving two yellow cards. This incident sparked strong discontent among Chelsea's London supporters as well as the coaching staff.

