Mainz — Werder Bremen Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 1 November 2025

Mainz — Werder Bremen Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 1 November 2025

Luis Torres
Mainz 05 vs Werder Bremen prediction Photo: https://x.com/1FSVMainz05/Author unknownn
Mainz 05 Mainz 05
Bundesliga Germany (Round 9) 01 nov 2025, 10:30
- : -
Germany, Mainz, MEWA Arena
Werder Bremen Werder Bremen
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Odds: 1.53
On November 1, 2025, in Matchday 9 of the Bundesliga, Mainz will host Werder Bremen. The match is scheduled to kick off at 15:30 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the potential outcome of this matchup.

Mainz

Mainz come into this match after suffering two consecutive defeats — both against the same opponent. First, they lost 1-2 away to Stuttgart in their last Bundesliga match. Then, just a few days later, they faced Stuttgart again in the DFB-Pokal, this time at home, but were beaten 0-2 and eliminated from the competition.

Overall, Mainz’s current form is worrying — the team have managed just one win in their last five matches. Interestingly, their recent victories came in the UEFA Conference League, where they started confidently, defeating Omonia Nicosia and Zrinjski by identical 1-0 scorelines.

However, things look much worse domestically. In Germany, Mainz have been knocked out of the cup and have now suffered four straight league defeats. As a result, they currently sit 16th in the Bundesliga table with only 4 points after 8 rounds.

Their home form is also disappointing. Mainz have yet to win a single home match in the Bundesliga this season. They have lost all four games played at home, and in three of them, they failed to score a goal.

As for their home record against Werder Bremen, it’s equally poor — Mainz have lost three of their last four home encounters with the Bremen side, while the remaining one ended in a draw.

Werder Bremen

Werder Bremen, on the other hand, have recently managed to stabilize their results. Despite a poor start to the season — where they were knocked out of the DFB-Pokal by Arminia Bielefeld in a 0-1 defeat and managed to win only once in their first five Bundesliga matches — the team have shown clear improvement in recent weeks.

Werder are unbeaten in their last three league games. They earned two consecutive home victories — both by the same 1-0 scoreline — against St. Pauli and Union Berlin, and also that up with a 2-2 away draw against Heidenheim. Thanks to this positive run, Werder now sit 9th in the Bundesliga table with 11 points. They are just 2 points behind the European qualification zone and 6 points off the top four.

However, their away form remains inconsistent. Across all competitions this season, Werder have won only once away from home, alongside three defeats and one draw.

When it comes to head-to-head meetings with Mainz, Werder hold a clear advantage. The Bremen side have won each of the last four encounters between these teams.

Probable Lineups

  • Mainz: Zentner, Da Costa, Bell, Kohr, Widmer, Sano, Amiri, Mwene, Nebel, Lee, Hollerbach
  • Werder Bremen: Backhaus, Friedl, Coulibaly, Pieper, Malatini, Stage, Lynen, Mbangula, Grull, Schmid, Boniface

Key Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Mainz have lost 4 of their last 5 matches.
  • Mainz have lost 4 of their last 5 home matches.
  • 4 of Mainz’s last 5 home matches have seen under 2.5 goals.
  • Werder Bremen have won or drawn 4 of their last 6 matches.
  • Werder Bremen have scored first in 4 of their last 6 matches.
  • 12 of Werder Bremen’s last 13 away matches have seen over 2.5 goals.
  • Werder Bremen have won each of the last 4 head-to-head meetings.

Mainz — Werder Bremen Prediction

Despite coming into this match on a long winless run, Mainz are considered slight favorites in this fixture. The team clearly have the motivation to bounce back from recent setbacks and finally earn their first home points of the season. As for Werder Bremen, although they are unbeaten in their last three matches, their overall form at the start of the season has been far from consistent. However, Bremen have a clear advantage in recent head-to-head meetings with Mainz. All these factors point toward an open and competitive game between two sides looking to climb the table. There’s every reason to expect goals from both sides in this matchup. My bet for this match: Both Teams to Score — Yes at odds of 1.53.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.53
Odds: 1.53
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
