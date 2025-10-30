ES ES FR FR
Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 1 November 2025

Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice prediction Photo: x.com/PSG_inside/ Author unknownn
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1 France (Round 11) 01 nov 2025, 12:00
- : -
France, Paris, Parc des Princes
Nice Nice
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
As part of matchday 11 in France’s Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain will take on Nice. The clash is set for Paris on Saturday, November 1, with kick-off scheduled for 17:00 Central European Time. I’m offering a bet on both goalscoring and the match winner.

Match preview

PSG have looked commanding at the start of the 2025/26 campaign, sitting atop the Ligue 1 table after ten rounds. The Parisians boast a potent attacking threat and consistently convert their chances, reflected in their positive goal difference and points tally.

The squad did go through some injuries and lineup rotations in October, forcing Luis Enrique to make adjustments to his starting XI. Now, with only Fabián Ruiz remaining in the treatment room, the coach’s selection headaches have eased considerably.

PSG have also been solid in the Champions League, combining high-intensity attacking play with organized defending. Paris have recorded confident wins over Atalanta, Barcelona, and Bayer Leverkusen.

However, in their most recent match against Lorient, PSG failed to secure the win. Both teams exchanged goals early in the second half and ultimately settled for a draw. It’s worth noting that PSG have conceded nine goals in Ligue 1 so far — still the best defensive record in the league.

Nice, after a shaky start to the season, are gradually regaining stability in Ligue 1. The team has picked up several crucial wins in recent matches and now sits comfortably in mid-table.

However, Nice remain highly inconsistent away from home, losing three of their five road games. Their first away win only came against Rennes, who squandered a host of chances and ultimately lost 1-2.

In European competition, Nice have been disastrous. While two defeats to Benfica in the Champions League qualifiers could be explained, three consecutive losses in the main stage of the Europa League have seriously jeopardized their hopes of advancing to the knockout rounds.

Midweek, Nice dispatched Lille at home thanks to goals from Diop and Jansson. It was their third straight win in Ligue 1 and, for the first time in a month and a half, Haise’s side kept a clean sheet.

Match facts

  • PSG have won only two of their last five matches.
  • The last team to beat PSG at home was, in fact, Nice.
  • Nice are unbeaten in their last five Ligue 1 fixtures.
  • PSG average 2.3 goals per home game, while Nice average 1.4 goals per away match.

Probable lineups

  • Paris Saint-Germain: Chevalier, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Hakimi, Mendes, Vitinha, Neves, Mayulu, Kvaratskhelia, Barcola, Dembélé.
  • Nice: Diouf, Bard, Pepra, Mendy, Abdi, Clauss, Vanhout, Abdul Samed, Diop, Kevin, Boga.

H2H

  • Both teams have scored in each of the last five head-to-head meetings.
  • Nice have beaten PSG at the Parc des Princes in two of their last three visits.

Prediction

The Parisians are clear favorites and should secure victory if they play their usual game. I doubt Nice’s inconsistency will allow them to take anything from this match. My bet: home win and total goals under 4.5.

